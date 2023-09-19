Susan Doering, Head of Climate Risk Management Solutions, discusses WTW's innovative move to help clients understand the long-term risks relating to their property portfolio.

WTW has incorporated climate data into its broking property renewals to help clients understand the long-term risks posed by climate change.

This data enables the assessment of future climate-related exposures by evaluating a series of climate indicators to help companies optimize their risk management strategies.

Find out how WTW can support you to get a better understanding of climate risks to property portfolios in this short Q&A with Susan Doering, WTW's Head of Climate Risk Management Solutions.

This exciting new approach is being launched initially with large clients in North America. It will be expanded and rolled out to further geographies and other organizations over the course of 2023.

