The Food & Drink Networking Club met again on Tuesday 27 June, this time as guests of the team at Mereworth Winery in its spectacular 1940's-built bar and café. Upon arrival guests were duly furnished with a glass of their 'White from White' (as opposed to blanc de blanc) sparkling wine, a nod to the ascendency of the British sparkling wine industry and the dominance of Mereworth's offering at a recent international competition. Having seen off some of the biggest players across the channel, this "delicately balanced...wine with vibrancy and subtle sophistication" was unsurprisingly well received by all those who attended, as it has been by customers, whose demand is outstripping supplies! "A nice problem to have" as founder William Boscawen put it.

With glasses in hand, Oliver Butler of organisers and co-hosts Thomson Snell & Passmore formally opened the evening with a few words of welcome, highlighting the opportunity the event provides local Kent-based food and drink businesses to meet and greet their peers and the opportunities that can arise from the Club's get-togethers. He introduced Thomson Snell & Passmore, its full service offering and its presence in the Food & Drink sector before pivoting to a unique producer bringing the flavours of Columbia to Kent.

Founders Nicholas and Carolina Vasquez Beltran of Ancestral Organics introduced the room to their range of organic superfoods based on regenerative agriculture in Columbia. As well as outlining their ethos of providing "transformed products as raw ingredients and snacks that regenerate our soil, enable the mitigation of climate change, promote biodiversity, boost water preservation, and generate farmer dignity all while restoring the perfect balance of nature", they were kind enough to bring an array of samples for guests to enjoy. Their Organic Dark Chocolate Bar with Goldenberries and Organic Dark Chocolate Covered Banana ran out before the evening did with their tasting table generating huge interest.

Thanks are also due to the other co-hosts, Matthew Sankey of Sankey's and Jess Gibson of the TN Card, whose efforts and contacts help make the Club events possible although unfortunately Jess could not attend on this occasion and was missed, with several attendees hoping for her return next time.

As ever, the evening brought together like-minds who clearly have a passion for what they produce and the local communities they produce it for. The Club continues to demonstrate the diversity and quality of the produce and products on offer from food and drink businesses in Kent. The evening ended a success and attendees went away happy and well fed, some with a bottle of Mereworth tucked under their arms!

