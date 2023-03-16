In part one of this two-part series, discover how to deliver real net zero progress by developing the right leadership capability and understanding the specific drivers of change for your organisation and sector.

The imperative for businesses to act on climate change and net zero is clear and well established. Not only is it the right thing to do for the environment, but it's essential for future business success.

In many organisations, the responsibility for climate action and net zero used to sit with a specialist sustainability function to the side of the core business. In some organisations it still does.

Given the nature, magnitude and immediacy of the challenge, this is no longer sufficient (if it ever was). The transition to net zero needs to be at the very heart of your business strategy, not only in terms of how your business runs, but also how and where it competes and wins.

The Berkeley Partnership has partnered with not-for-profit organisation Chapter Zero to develop the Board Toolkit which proposes five key steps to help businesses rise to these challenges.