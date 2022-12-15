Companies will be required to report on sustainability according to mandatory reporting standards. The European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) are developing a framework of reporting standards which will apply to (i) topics and (ii) sectors.

Topical standards were drafted by EFRAG on 23 November 2022 which cover to the following topics:

Environmental : climate change, pollution, water and marine resources, biodiversity and ecosystems and resource use.

: climate change, pollution, water and marine resources, biodiversity and ecosystems and resource use. Social : information on the use of the workforce, diversity and inclusion, communities impacted by business operations.

: information on the use of the workforce, diversity and inclusion, communities impacted by business operations. Governance: business conduct internally including for example diversity and company boards, and externally including anti-corruption and bribery.

Sectorial standards will be developed by EFRAG to cover:

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) sectors : agriculture, coal mining, mining, oil and gas (separately for upstream and mid-to downstream);

: agriculture, coal mining, mining, oil and gas (separately for upstream and mid-to downstream); High-impact sectors: energy production, road transport, motor vehicle production, food and beverages, and textiles.

The Commission is expected to adopt the standards in their final form in June 2023 and 2024 respectively.