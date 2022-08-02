ARTICLE

A milestone resolution as UN declares access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, a universal human right.

This Thursday the United Nations adopted a milestone resolution declaring access to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, a universal human right. The text recognizes that the impact of climate change interferes with the enjoyment of this right. This resolution gives additional legal tool and argument to climate change lawsuits and will more likely be leveraged in upcoming actions specially in countries where there is no climate change laws. One of the most vulnerable regions to climate change, South-East Asia, has already relied on human rights violation to pursue successful climate lawsuits, more info at www.litigasia.org

