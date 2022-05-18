ARTICLE

Our "How We Live... Sustainably" podcast series sees us find out how developers, operators and investors across the Living sectors are rising to the sustainability challenge. In the next episode, Jacqueline Knox, head of affordable housing, is joined by Donna Williams, Group Director - Sustainability and Climate Change at Sanctuary. The social housing group currently invests around £1.4 million a year towards various sustainability projects that support the broader connection and resilience of its communities.

In the episode, we discuss the operational practices Sanctuary is already working on, the organisation's plans for the next 10 years and what social sustainability means to the business.

