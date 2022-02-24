ARTICLE

This fascinating article highlights the environmental, social and geo-political impact of extracting two of the fundamental elements needed in the drive towards electrification and, ultimately, net zero: lithium and copper. Many current extraction technologies require huge volumes of water, often in water-poor parts of the world. Significant investment and innovation is going to be required to remove these barriers to net zero.

