Welcome to our Climate Change 101 Podcast Series in which we explain climate terminology and relevant developments to provide you with a good foundation of the legal climate change space.

This includes topical episodes covering matters such as Greenwashing or Environmental Impact Assessment; development focused episodes, such as discussions on recent climate change judgments, as well as episodes focussing on climate terminology, explaining terms like Net-Zero and Climate Change Mitigation.

If there are particular topics you would like to hear about just let us know.

For our second episode (Climate Change 101: Climate change terminology explained (net-zero, climate neutral and more) please see our Climate Pledge Terminology Overview as visual aid.

LATEST EPISODE

In this episode we discuss the steady stream of challenges to project approvals and novel actions with respect to government climate policies. In particular we explore several recent key cases that are likely to have a significant impact on climate litigation risk for governments.

Speakers: Mark Smyth, Partner and Soraya Pradhan, Solicitor

ALL EPISODES

