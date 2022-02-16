UK:
Climate Change 101: Climate Disclosures And Target Setting (Podcast)
16 February 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
In this episode we cover managing risks in relation to climate
disclosures and target-setting. In particular we discuss
greenwashing, recent significant claims and what companies can do
to manage litigation risk.
Speakers: Mark Smyth, Partner and Georgia
Roy, Solicitor.
