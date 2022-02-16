ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In this episode we cover managing risks in relation to climate disclosures and target-setting. In particular we discuss greenwashing, recent significant claims and what companies can do to manage litigation risk.

Speakers: Mark Smyth, Partner and Georgia Roy, Solicitor.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.