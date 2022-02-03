ARTICLE

In this episode Ben Rubinstein will talk about greenwashing. He is breaking down what it is, why greenwashing is a big deal and outline some practical tips of how to avoid engaging in greenwashing.



Speaker: Ben Rubinstein, Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills, New York

