Worldwide:
Climate Change 101: What Is Greenwashing? (Podcast)
03 February 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode Ben Rubinstein will talk about greenwashing. He
is breaking down what it is, why greenwashing is a big deal and
outline some practical tips of how to avoid engaging in
greenwashing.
Speaker: Ben Rubinstein, Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills, New
York
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from Worldwide
Change At The Top At Scottish Engineering
Marks & Clerk
Trade bodies play an important role in getting industry's voice heard. As such, I was really pleased to see that Aine Finlayson of Aggreko is taking up the helm at Scottish Engineering.