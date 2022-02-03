ARTICLE

In this episode we will explain the meaning of certain terms used in relation to climate commitments. In particular, we highlight the differences between climate neutral and carbon neutral, net-zero emissions and net-zero carbon emissions, as well as absolute zero.



Speakers: Jannis Bille, Associate and Zoe Asher, Trainee Solicitor

