Climate Change 101: Climate Change Terminology Explained (net-zero, Climate Neutral And More) (Podcast)
03 February 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
In this episode we will explain the meaning of certain terms
used in relation to climate commitments. In particular, we
highlight the differences between climate neutral and carbon
neutral, net-zero emissions and net-zero carbon emissions, as well
as absolute zero.
Speakers: Jannis Bille, Associate and Zoe Asher, Trainee
Solicitor
