In this episode Mel Debenham breaks down climate change in environmental impact assessment. She covers where environmental impact assessment obligations arise, what kind of considerations are relevant to climate change, and the lexicon and concepts that might be relevant during assessment. Finally, Mel explains what regulatory outcomes and what sort of conditions and implementation requirements we are seeing.

