Welcome to our Climate Change 101 Podcast Series in which we explain climate terminology and relevant developments to provide you with a good foundation of the legal climate change space.

This includes topical episodes covering matters such as Greenwashing or Environmental Impact Assessment; development focused episodes, such as discussions on recent climate change judgments, as well as episodes focussing on climate terminology, explaining terms like Net-Zero and Climate Change Mitigation.

If there are particular topics you would like to hear about just let us know.

Please see our Net Zero terminology guide document to accompany the series.

LATEST EPISODE

In this episode we explain the differences between Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions and different challenges within each category.



Speakers: Jannis Bille, Associate and Tihomir Svilanovic, Trainee Solicitor

To listen to the podcasts, please click here.

