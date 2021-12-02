It is great to see the COP26 menus include information about the CO2e footprint associated with each item on the menu courtesy of the Swedish start-up, Klimato. Although the organisers of COP26 have come under some fire for including meat, fish and dairy products on the menu, the decision has provided an opportunity to highlight the difference in the volume of CO2e emitted in the production of different dishes, on a global stage. According to the data provided by Klimato, the food industry accounts for 28% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, making it one of the single largest contributors to climate change. Sustainability and low environmental impact is becoming increasingly important to consumers and has a bearing on their purchasing decisions. Klimato is on a mission to reduce the climate impact from food by helping restaurants and food brands to calculate, communicate and report on the CO2e per dish they serve. It will be interesting to see whether CO2e labelling with be adopted more widely and what effect it will have on helping the Scottish food and drink industry work towards the ambitious zero net target of 2045.