Everything You Need To Know About COP26 (Week 1)
You've most likely heard of COP26 by now, the latest climate
change summit between world leaders which is taking place in
Glasgow until 13 November.
Fabrice Mattei summarize the key achievements
of the first week and what to expect from the second week. In this
report, topics regarding:
- Nature & Biodiversity
- Countrie's climate pledges
- Energy, transport & transfer of innovation
- Greenhouse gas emissions reduction
- What is "greenwashing"?
- Transparency & accountability
- New joiners to the Paris Agreement
- Expectations of second week of COP26
Please click here to download the full report.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
