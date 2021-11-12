You've most likely heard of COP26 by now, the latest climate change summit between world leaders which is taking place in Glasgow until 13 November.

Fabrice Mattei summarize the key achievements of the first week and what to expect from the second week. In this report, topics regarding:

Nature & Biodiversity

Countrie's climate pledges

Energy, transport & transfer of innovation

Greenhouse gas emissions reduction

What is "greenwashing"?

Transparency & accountability

New joiners to the Paris Agreement

Expectations of second week of COP26

Please click here to download the full report.

