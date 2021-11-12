You've most likely heard of COP26 by now, the latest climate change summit between world leaders which is taking place in Glasgow until 13 November.

Fabrice Mattei summarize the key achievements of the first week and what to expect from the second week. In this report, topics regarding:

  • Nature & Biodiversity
  • Countrie's climate pledges
  • Energy, transport & transfer of innovation
  • Greenhouse gas emissions reduction
  • What is "greenwashing"?
  • Transparency & accountability
  • New joiners to the Paris Agreement
  • Expectations of second week of COP26

Please click here to download the full report.

