The Role Of Carbon Capture In Achieving Net-Zero Emissions

We take a look at the opportunities for reducing emissions and government recommendations for industry, as well as some of the forerunner projects in carbon capture, carbon recycling, and hydrogen production. How can we achieve net-zero by 2050, and what role will IP play in this in the future?

According to the Global CCS Institute's 2019 Status Report, 40 million metric tons of CO? from power stations currently in operation or construction are captured and stored each year (for context, total greenhouse gas emission in the UK from power stations in 2019 was 58.5 Mt CO? and accounted for just 13% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the UK). Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCS/CCUS) will almost certainly be a key enabling technology in the decarbonisation of our fossil fuel-based economies. But how can CCS be implemented to achieve net-zero by 2050?

Carbon capture opportunities in achieving net-zero emissions

CCS can achieve significant CO? reductions from power plants fueled by coal, natural gas, and biomass, as well as from industries such as cement production, steel production, and mining and quarrying. Large sources such as these have few options for achieving significant reductions in emissions. Globally chemicals, steel, and cement production each produce over one Gt CO? per year.

CCS can be deployed in power plants (and heavy industry) to capture and sequester carbon at the pre and post and combustion stages, as well as during the combustion process itself. Carbon storage options range from geological sequestration in deep saline aquifers and utilisation of CO? for enhanced oil and gas recovery, mineral carbonation and microbial biofixation of CO? using algae.

Efforts to integrate bioenergy with CCS-commonly called Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS)-represents a particularly cost-effective pathway to negative emission technologies. BECCS will likely become increasingly important in deep decarbonisation-for example by capturing CO? from the waste streams of bioenergy facilities for storage.

Climate Change Committee - Sixth Carbon Budget

The Climate Change Committee's Sixth Carbon Budget lays out plans and recommendations to achieve net-zero by 2050. The Government appears to recognise the need to work closely with the cement production and mineral extraction industries in particular to develop joint plans to transport CO? from dispersed sites that are difficult to access.

The report recommends establishing two CCS clusters in the UK by the mid-2020s increasing to four clusters by the late-2020s, followed by several more in the early 2030s. Furthermore, the report recommends that CCS projects operating by 2025 should capture and store 10 MtCO? per year by 2030 and generate 50 TWh of dispatchable and flexible energy generation by 2035 (for example, from gas CCS and hydrogen fuel).

The phase-out roadmap for high-carbon heavy industries to be at near-zero emissions highlights 2035 for gas-fired power and all ore-based steelmaking, followed by 2040 for all cement production, and 2050 for all waste-generated energy fitted with CCS.

Implementation

International CCS collaboration has expanded with the global marketing projected to grow to $6.3 billion by 2027. Since the world's first CCS power station went live in 2014, industrial CCS projects continue to enter operation. Globally, there are 51 large-scale CCS facilities in operation or under construction. Some of the notable facilities in the UK spearheading CCS include: