Key highlights from the report

Unveiling environmental risks

Explore the insidious threats of soil and groundwater contamination, air and surface water pollution, and the challenges posed by historic pollution in real estate transactions.

Exposures for real estate companies

Navigate through the minefield of historic pollution risks and operational liabilities, understanding how landlords can unexpectedly become liable for tenant pollution.

Environmental insurance: your ultimate safety net

Delve into the protective embrace of environmental impairment liability insurance, covering a spectrum of costs, from legal defense to crisis management, preventing reputational damage.

Environmental vs. general policies

Unlock the disparities between environmental insurance and traditional policies, identifying the gaps left by generic insurance, and why environmental impairment liability insurance is the solution.

Environmental due diligence: a wise investment move

Get insights into the vital checks essential for property acquisitions. Understand the pivotal role of environmental due diligence in securing a safe and resilient investment.

Types of environmental policies simplified

Explore the nuances of premises pollution liability (PPL) and contractors pollution liability (CPL), tailored to different real estate scenarios, providing bespoke protection.

Webinar recording

Managing environmental risks in the real estate sector webinar recording - November 29, 2023

