In this report, we look at the environmental risks faced by the construction industry and what companies can do to prevent pollution happening. We also cover how insurance can help to cover exposures if an incident does occur, while minimizing any reputational damage.

Even the best planned construction projects carry a risk of causing unintended pollution, from disturbing buried waste to accidental leaks and spills.

If toxic material gets into the atmosphere, rivers or groundwater, it can cause a risk to human health and potential biodiversity loss.

In our recent webinar on 23 May 2023 , we looked at the environmental risks faced by the industry and what companies can do to prevent pollution happening.

We also heard how insurance can help to cover exposures if an incident does occur, while minimizing any reputational damage.

We explored:

The different types of pollution

The causes and consequences of pollution incidents

What environmental insurance covers

How insurance can help reduce admin time and cost on projects

Real world case studies of incidents and claims

Environmental risks in the construction industry

Helping construction companies build better resilience to environmental risks

We have put together a report providing an overview of the key talking points and learnings from the webinar.

