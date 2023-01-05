ARTICLE

A view across the enabling technologies of Air Scrubbers, Oxidation Catalysts, Biofuels, Diesel Particulate Filters, and Multi-Pollutant Monitoring Devices.

Background

The first industrial revolution supported Great Britain in becoming a commercial superpower in the mid-18th century.

The long-term effects to the environment were not fully apparent until centuries later leading to the Clean Air Act of 1956, passed to preserve public health.

Today, the issues of pollution control and climate change are viewed as critical to moving forward as a global community.

Yet, there are relatively few sources of objective and independent data available to identify the countries and companies leading in the innovation of sustainable technologies.

There is an intrinsic bias in self-reported data from organisations – the staple information for traditional ESG analysis.

Our view is that this void in sustainability analysis can be plugged in part through published, classified patent data as an indicator for sustainable innovation and investment.

About this report

We used Cipher's unique Universal Technology Taxonomy to scan and review the patent owners of critical technologies related to air quality.

Focusing on sustainable innovation, we:

provide our view of the leading innovators to watch based on recent published inventions

apply overall weightings to enabling technologies.

The technology areas covered in our report include:

Air Scrubbers

Oxidation Catalysts

Biofuels

Diesel Particulate Filters

Multi-Pollutant Monitoring Devices

