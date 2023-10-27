In this podcast, Alan Watts, Gregg Rowan and Maura McIntosh look at where class actions are now in England and Wales, and how we see things developing in the next few years.
The presenters are all authors of Class Actions in England and Wales, a textbook authored by Herbert Smith Freehills lawyers and published by Sweet & Maxwell. This is the ninth and final episode in our series of podcasts to mark the launch of the second edition of this leading textbook.
Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.