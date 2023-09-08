UK:
Class Actions In England And Wales Podcast Series: Episode 8 – Employment (Podcast)
08 September 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this podcast, Andrew Taggart, Jenny Andrews, Sian McKinley and Maura McIntosh discuss the types of dispute
that are most frequently brought as employment class actions, the
procedures that apply, and the strategic challenges and issues that
arise for those defending such claims.
The presenters are all authors of Class Actions in England and
Wales, a textbook authored by Herbert Smith Freehills lawyers and
published by Sweet & Maxwell. This is the eighth and
penultimate episode in our series of podcasts to mark the launch of
the second edition of this leading textbook.
Our podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify and SoundCloud and can be accessed on all devices.
You can subscribe and be notified of all future episodes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from UK
Dispute Resolution Round-up - August 2023
Travers Smith LLP
On 3 May 2023, the UK signed the Singapore Convention on Mediation (the "Convention"). The Convention provides an international framework for the enforcement of settlement agreements...
The Jury's Out - Contempt And Intimidation
Simons Muirhead & Burton
This morning, as I was scrolling through my news feeds, I came across two articles regarding jurors, highlighting just how archaic and dangerous the law in this country and the US can be.
Alternative Dispute Resolution Clauses
Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP
It is well-established that alternative dispute resolution (‘ADR') can be an effective way to resolve disputes, particularly in commercial transactions.