In this podcast, Andrew Taggart, Jenny Andrews, Sian McKinley and Maura McIntosh discuss the types of dispute that are most frequently brought as employment class actions, the procedures that apply, and the strategic challenges and issues that arise for those defending such claims.

The presenters are all authors of Class Actions in England and Wales, a textbook authored by Herbert Smith Freehills lawyers and published by Sweet & Maxwell. This is the eighth and penultimate episode in our series of podcasts to mark the launch of the second edition of this leading textbook.

