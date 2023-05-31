In this 19th episode of our series of commercial litigation update podcasts, we look at developments in a range of areas, including environmental litigation, privilege, class actions, claims against cryptocurrency exchanges, and force majeure.
This episode is hosted by Maura McIntosh, a professional support consultant in our litigation team, who is joined by Julian Copeman, a partner, and Gary Horlock, a senior associate.
Below you can find links to our blog posts on the developments and cases covered in this podcast.
- High Court refuses permission for climate-change activist shareholder to bring derivative action on behalf of Shell plc against its directors
- Supreme Court finds no continuing nuisance simply because polluting substance remains on claimants' land
- Litigation privilege not restricted to parties to litigation, and other helpful points regarding privilege
- Privilege not lost where email containing legal advice found on employee's work laptop
- Data class actions: claim for misuse of private information could not be brought as "opt-out" representative action
- High Court sets aside interim proprietary injunction against cryptocurrency exchange Binance
- Force majeure: general assertions as to impact of Covid-19 and Brexit not sufficient to defeat summary judgment application
