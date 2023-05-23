In this podcast, David Bennett and Maura McIntosh discuss product liability group actions, which have been an area of steady growth since these claims started to emerge in the English courts at the end of the last century. The podcast looks at how such claims are brought, how prevalent they are, and the main causes of action that are typically relied on.

The presenters are both authors of Class Actions in England and Wales, a textbook authored by Herbert Smith Freehills lawyers and published by Sweet & Maxwell. This is the sixth in our series of podcasts to mark the launch of the second edition of this leading textbook. Future editions will look at other topics of interest relating to class actions or areas where we expect to see growth.

