In this podcast, Rupert Lewis, Simon Clarke and Gregg Rowan discuss shareholder class actions, which give rise to significant risks for corporate clients. The podcast looks at why these claims have become more prevalent in the English courts in recent years, and the mechanisms for bringing such claims and how these differ from US-style class actions. It discusses the main legal bases for such claims and some of the key battlegrounds that tend to arise.

The presenters are all authors of Class Actions in England and Wales, a textbook authored by Herbert Smith Freehills lawyers and published by Sweet & Maxwell. This is the fifth in our series of podcasts to mark the launch of the second edition of this leading textbook. Future editions will look at other topics of interest relating to class actions or areas where we expect to see growth.

