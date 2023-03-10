The Italian Government has recently approved the draft legislative decree (Draft Bill) for the translation into domestic law of the EU Collective Redress Directive,

The Draft Bill represents another step towards the strengthening of Italy's collective action regime. It will amend the Italian Consumer Code to allow qualified entities to take representative actions to protect the collective interests of consumers, without needing a specific mandate from all the individual interested consumers.

The Draft Bill is currently subject to review by the Italian Parliament with the entry into force expected on 25 June 2023, six months after the scheduled deadline of 25 December 2022 to enact the EU Directive.

