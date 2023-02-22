In this podcast, Neil Blake and Gregg Rowan discuss environmental and human rights-based group actions, which continue to give rise to significant risks for businesses. The podcast focuses in particular on transnational tort claims in the English courts, in which claimants seek to establish liability on the part of parent companies for the acts or omissions of their subsidiaries abroad, and looks at how this area is developing. It also discusses climate-change related litigation, and the potential for such claims to take hold in England and Wales.

The presenters are both authors of Class Actions in England and Wales, a textbook authored by Herbert Smith Freehills lawyers and published by Sweet & Maxwell. This is the third in our series of podcasts to mark the launch of the second edition of this leading textbook. Future editions will look at other topics of interest relating to class actions or areas where we expect to see growth.

