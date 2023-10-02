The extension of the Fixed Recoverable Costs (FRC) regime is the biggest amendment to the CPR since the Jackson reforms a decade ago. They will have major implications for access to justice, the economics of civil litigation for parties, and the strategic battlefield which litigators will operate within.

In this seminar, out speakers discussed the changes to the rules, their implications for litigants, and they will highlight some potential pitfalls for the unwary.

Watch the recording below.

