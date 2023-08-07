We're delighted to announce the publication of 'A Practical Guide to Adding or Amending Parties or Causes of Action to a Claim in Civil Proceedings' by Ryan Hocking, published by Law Brief Publishing in June 2023.

This book provides a practical, user-friendly guide to help navigate the various intricacies and potential pitfalls involved in amending statements of case or changing the composition of the parties. There are few factors in civil litigation of more fundamental importance than who is bringing it, who is defending it, and how they frame their respective cases. Whether due to inadvertence, a miscalculation of strategy, or simply because of the evolving landscape of the proceedings, it is commonplace for the parties to wish to alter these factors during the course of a case and to make an adjustment to their course. 'A Practical Guide to Adding or Amending Parties or Causes of Action to a Claim in Civil Proceedings' sets out the procedural requirements and possible difficulties in doing so, as well as providing pragmatic tactical advice for those acting for and against the party in such a position. The book addresses issues such as late applications to amend, multi-party litigation, discontinuance, and the impact of limitation periods.

Contents

Chapter One - Introduction Chapter Two - Adding a Party Chapter Three - Substituting Parties Chapter Four - Additional Claims Chapter Five - Amending Claims Chapter Six - Removing Parties and Claims Chapter Seven - Limitation Chapter Eight - Costs

