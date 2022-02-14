ARTICLE

UK: Webinar Recording: Civil Enforcement: From Freezing Injunctions, Through Attachment Of Earnings Orders, To Contempt (Video)

In their webinar yesterday John Bryant and Conor Kennedy discussed civil enforcement, covering:

Taking control of goods;

Third Party debt orders;

Charging Orders (interim and final);

Attachment of earnings;

Insolvency Proceedings;

Contempt

