The precise role of a protector in relation to discretionary trusts has been difficult to identify and there was, until recently, little judicial authority on the nature of a protector's duties particularly...
In Stanford International Bank Ltd (In Liquidation) v HSBC Bank Plc [2021] EWCA Civ 535, the English Court of Appeal allowed an appeal by HSBC resulting in the strike out of two claims brought by Stanford International Bank Ltd...
In Pennistone Holdings Ltd v Rock Ferry Waterfront Trust [2021] EWCA Civ 1029, the Court of Appeal revisited the question of when land is in ‘actual occupation' for the purpose establishing an overriding interest under paragraph 2 ...
