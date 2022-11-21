ARTICLE

Who are the Oil & Gas Supermajors?

In this report we analyse the invention and innovation being made in the critical technologies powering the energy transition.

The seven supermajors we examine are:

BP

Chevron

ConocoPhilips

Eni

ExxonMobil

Shell

Total Energies.

Key messages from our updated report

The balance of competitive advantage for energy producers is shifting from hydrocarbon resource access to ownership of the underlying technologies that are enabling the energy transition. TotalEnergies' out-performing pace of innovation sets it apart from its supermajor peers. Its sustainable energy innovation areas of focus are batteries and photovoltaics.

There is a relatively low level of patenting from supermajors compared to leaders in other industries and compared to the big oilfield service providers. This points to a continued strategy of reliance on third-party innovation that looks set to continue with the development of renewable low-carbon energy resources.

Supermajors' innovation has been weighted towards technology areas associated with the categories of Materials, Mechanical and Sensors & Optics. This includes more downstream business-focused innovation in chemicals, polymers, gases and liquid processing and some upstream-focused innovation weighted to drills.

