13 June 2024

The Notifiable Events Process Has Been Replaced: Changes In The Way Charities Report Important Issues To Scottish Regulator

Those charities operating across the UK should be aware that in Scotland, the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) has changed the way charities should inform it when something serious has happened.

The previous regime of 'Notifiable Events' (analogous to the serious incident reporting requirements in England & Wales) was introduced in 2016. However, a recent review has found that it was not always achieving its aims and that most of the reports came from large, high-income or cross-border charities.

OSCR now says that charities should only report issues to them if it is not possible to address any serious issue or if an issue has not been dealt with in a satisfactory way. This should be done through the "raise a concern" form.

There is now a considerable divergence between the requirements in England & Wales and Scotland - the latter appearing much less onerous.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

