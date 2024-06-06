The head of a leading law firm ran his way to raising a whopping £12,000 for charity – by almost doubling his initial target.

Guy Longhurst, Managing Partner at Ellisons Solicitors, said goodbye to his comfy 5km jogs, and his reservations, by taking on the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May. He completed the hilly course in just over four and a half hours.

Mr Longhurst, said: "I've never been a natural sportsman, but as with everything I do, what I lack in talent I make up for in effort!

"I'm really not a natural born runner. I enjoy the off 5km jog but the marathon really was taking me 20 miles outside of my comfort zone.

"I had aimed to raise £7,000 so to get to £12,000 is fantastic. Thank you so much to everyone who has donated.

"It was a really hot day to be running and the course is quite hilly so I knew it was going to be tough. The support all the way round was incredible."

The event is just one of scores the Ellisons team is undertaking throughout 2024 as the firm celebrates its 260th year.

The firm has chosen two charities to raise money for – Essex Wildlife Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity, in memory of Ellisons' Partner Joe Brightman, who sadly died of the disease last year.

Mr Longhurst said: "Joe was a partner, colleague and friend to all at Ellisons, and tragically lost his short battle with illness last October, at the age of 40.

"I was inspired by Kevin Sinfield's heroic fundraising efforts for his friend and former team mate Rob Burrow. So, I decided to enter the Rob Burrow Marathon in honour of our very special friend, Joe."

It's not the only running event for the Ellisons team either. The Chelmsford office is currently racing 5km everyday throughout May for the two charities also.

Mr Longhurst added: "We don't do anything by halves at Ellisons. I'm so proud of everything the team is doing to remember Joe and celebrate our brilliant 260th year."

