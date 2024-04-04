The Fundraising Regulator announced on 20 February 2024 that it would pause publication of complaints data for 2025 and 2026.

The Regulator's objective is to improve the way it shares complaints data with the charity sector following feedback it received in a July 2023 survey on fundraising complaints. The survey welcomed feedback from charities and others. After reviewing the responses, the Fundraising Regulator has decided that it would use the 2025/2026 break to focus on the following objectives:

Increasing the sample size of charities

The purpose of the Annual Complaints Report is to share information about complaints as reported by a sample of the UK's largest fundraising charities. However, in the July 2023 survey, a majority of respondents recommended an increase in the sample size to include small, medium and large charities so the report more accurately represents the charity sector. At present, data is only collected from a sample of 58 large fundraising charities.

Accessibility and relevance of data

A second objective is to make the report more accessible, relevant and engaging for charities. One suggestion in the survey was that the Fundraising Regulator could provide analysis and summaries for different audiences (such as trustees) and in a more interactive format (in diagrams for instance). Survey respondents also asked for greater clarity on the kinds of online activities that should be reported as complaints.

What your charity should be doing now

In its announcement that it would pause publication of part two of the Annual Complaints Report, the Fundraising Regulator reminds charities that they should ''continue to collect and monitor their own complaints data, and continually strive to achieve best practice in fundraising.'' Charities with an income of over £1 million are also reminded that they are legally required to provide statements on their fundraising activities in their annual report.

