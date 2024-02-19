A budding architect from Horsham has been named the Resident of the Month for January in recognition of his inspirational approach to fundraising.

When 20-year-old Charlie Beckwith isn't hard at work on his apprenticeship at AtkinsRealis, he combines his passion for adventure and travel with his determination to make a difference for a range of charitable causes, all showcased on social media under his 'Out the Pack' label.

In 2020 he cycled 500 miles for MIND to highlight exercise and an active lifestyle to help young people dealing with mental health issues following the pandemic and raised £1,000 for the charity. And in 2023 he rode the "Round the harbours" event for the MS society, raising £500. MS is something Charlie's mother struggles with, so it's a cause that's very close to his heart.

His latest fundraiser will see Charlie climb 5,895 metres to the top of Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. He will take on the challenge in August and hopes to raise £2,950 for Dig Deep, a charity that helps in Kenya and Bomet County, supplying clean water and good hygiene to the people.

Charlie said:

"I've designed and sold Christmas cards and run a half marathon and full marathon dressed as Mario.

I've currently raised just under £500 so have a long way to go.

My overall aim is to inspire young people to choose activity and the outdoors as a positive outlet against all the distractions and pressures of the modern day, whilst raising awareness for very important causes."

Organised by the West Sussex County Times and Horsham-based solicitors DMH Stallard, the Resident of the Month Award recognises unsung heroes who deserve recognition for their outstanding contribution to society. In addition to receiving his certificate, Charlie will enjoy a complimentary meal for two at a Horsham restaurant.

Nigel Winter, partner at DMH Stallard, said:

"Charlie is an incredible young man and a super example to others. Not only is he raising vital funds for a range of wonderful charities, he is also doing everything he can to motivate and inspire other young people.

I was delighted to meet Charlie and wish him the very best of luck for his ascent of Kilimanjaro. I hope anyone who can spare a few pounds will go online and sponsor him."

Anyone who would like to help Charlie reach his fundraising target can donate by visiting: https://dig-deep.enthuse.com/pf/charles-beckwith

To nominate someone who you think deserves to be named Resident of the Month, please email enquiries@dmhstallard.com with a short description of why you think they should receive it.

