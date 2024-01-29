Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, you'll meet Paula from the Shropshire ME charity, who are one of Lanyon Bowdler's charities of the year in 2024. She's chatting with Trudy Smith from our team, who's a big fan of the charity's work, and has ME herself.

ME is an autoimmune condition which is also known as chronic fatigue syndrome. It's a life challenging condition that anyone of any age can get after a viral infection.

Official site for Shropshire ME: https://shropshiremegroup.org/

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.