A local 18-year-old who gives up his weekend time to help fundraise for his school has been named Horsham Resident of the Month for December.



Brandon Burrows attends the Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School where his flair for fundraising is allied to a natural charm and sense of humour that never fails to win people over.



The award follows hot on the heels of Brandon receiving recognition during the recent Saxon Weald Youth Awards, an event that highlighted the incredible achievements of young people in the community.

Organised by the West Sussex County Times and sponsored by Horsham solicitors DMH Stallard, the Resident of the Month Award recognises unsung heroes who deserve recognition for their outstanding contribution to society.

Nigel Winter is a partner at DMH Stallard and met Brandon this week to present him with a special certificate. He said:



"I was told about Brandon's many qualities and having met him, I'm delighted to confirm he is a very special young man.



"He has helped to raise hundreds of pounds for his school and does so with enthusiasm and a selfless quality that shines through when you speak to him.



"He is a credit to his family and school and a most deserving recipient of the Resident of the Month award."



As part of his award, Brandon will also enjoy a complimentary meal at a local restaurant.

