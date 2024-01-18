A Guildford man who devised an 'ingenious' Christmas fundraising campaign for charity has won December's Resident of the Month award.

Simon Ritchie is a keen runner and created 25 reindeer shaped routes across Surrey that runners and walkers could follow using the popular Strava exercise app.

Reindeer routes from 3km to 21km were drawn and plotted on Strava and during December the enthusiasm, generosity and energy of runners and supporters has so far raised £2,546 for Children with Cancer UK.

Simon, who is also a volunteer at the Guildford Junior parkrun, said:

"I'm blown away by the amount of support the fundraiser has received this Christmas and it's been a joy seeing people share their experiences running and walking the routes on social media.

"A number of Surrey running groups adopted a reindeer route as their Christmas social run which really helped to spread the word.

"I'm really excited for next Christmas to see how the idea may evolve!"

Organised by the Surrey Advertiser and sponsored by Guildford solicitors DMH Stallard, the Resident of the Month Award recognises unsung heroes who deserve recognition for their outstanding contribution to society.

Michael Derrick, a partner at DMH Stallard, presented Simon with a special certificate this week. He said:

"When I first read about this initiative, I was struck by how ingenious it is, combining the latest app technology with an excellent eye for art and design.

"Simon is a professional designer which no doubt helped generate the eye catching and highly festive reindeer routes.

"His efforts have raised money for a fantastic cause and I'm delighted he's our latest Guildford Resident of the Month."

As part of his award, Simon also receives a complimentary meal for two.

