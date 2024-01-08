ARTICLE

Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, Laura Weir talks to Sue Dickenson - promotions and engagement - from Y Bont, a charity that supports people through pregnancy decisions and loss. Y Bont is a free support service in North Wales and Chester for anyone facing a pregnancy decision and for those in need of support when experiencing pregnancy loss. Y Bont is one of Lanyon Bowdler's chosen charities and the staff will be raising funds for the charity over the coming year.

Y Bont's Website: https://www.ybont.org.uk/

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast

To view the podcast please click https://www.podbean.com/site/EpisodeDownload/PB14EF519IJRB4here.

