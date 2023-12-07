This week is National Grief Awareness Week; an annual campaign organised by The Good Grief Trust to raise awareness of grief & to provide support for those who are grieving.

Bereavement is a challenging and often overwhelming experience that people face when they lose a loved one. It is one of life's biggest challenges that no one will ever be prepared for, but there are steps to help you on your path to closure.

One of the key sources of support is provided by bereavement charities and organisations. These organisations offer a variety of services such as helplines, support groups and counselling. Cruse Bereavement Care, for example, is a well-known charity that provides free and confidential support to anyone who has experienced loss.

Another source of support are local bereavement support networks and groups that offer localised personal support systems. These groups provide a safe place for people to connect with others who have experienced similar losses, offering understanding, empathy, and a sense of belonging during a time of isolation, confusion, and vulnerability.

Whilst speaking about grief may not be a comfortable topic, National Grief Awareness Week is the perfect opportunity for you and those around you to start the conversation and help us all be more at ease talking about it.

