Spotlight 2023: Charity Campaigning Law Update (Video)
27 November 2023
Bates Wells
Suhan Rajkumar, senior associate in our
Politics, Elections and Campaigning team, provides practical
commentary on campaigning law for charities including an overview
and practical examples of the application of CC9, the Lobbying Act
and PPERA.
If you enjoyed this mini-webinar, catch up on our elections and
campaigning resources below:
Election '24 factsheet series
This series helps explain some of the key rules and regulations
around campaigning, publishing political statements, influencing
party manifestos and data privacy.
Watch on demand | Charities and social media
guidance
Bates Wells experts review the latest Charity Commission
guidance on social media for charities including covering how to
identify and manage risks, the potential pitfalls of the use of
personal social media accounts and protecting your charity's
content online.
