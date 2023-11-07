With offices across the East of England, Ellisons Solicitors will be collecting donations for five foodbanks in Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Chelmsford, Frinton and Ipswich. This year, to help make a substantial difference to people's lives, Ellisons Solicitors will be extending the goodwill by donating an additional £10 for every box collected up to a maximum of £1,000.

As Christmas preparations begin, the law firm is now calling for members of the public and local businesses to join in by bringing essentials to their offices in the East of England to help support Local foodbanks.

Ian Seeley, Partner and Chair of Ellisons' Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, said: "Local foodbanks in East Anglia work tirelessly to distribute hundreds of food parcels week after week to those most vulnerable. The selfless dedication of their volunteers is commendable.

"United in a heartwarming initiative to give back to our community, colleagues across Ellisons now invite the public and local businesses to donate to those in our towns and cities who need it most."

People interested in getting involved with the Christmas foodbank donation should contact the Ellisons' Head office at Headgate Court, Head Street, Colchester, Essex, CO1 1NP or on 01206 764477 for more information on sponsoring a foodbank box or to confirm how many boxes they would like to supply.

For those interested in donating, foodbank deliveries will take place on the dates stated below, and boxes should be shared before then.

Chelmsford Foodbank – Tuesday, 28 th November

Frinton, Walton and District Community Foodbank – Friday, 1 st December

Ipswich, FIND Familes in Need (Wherstead Park & Arcade St) – Monday, 4 th December

Bury St Edmunds, Gatehouse – Wednesday, 6 th December

Colchester Foodbank- Friday, 8th December

