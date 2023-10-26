Dr Laura Land is making it her mission this Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise as much awareness as possible of the symptoms of breast cancer.
Alongside her role as a GP in Shropshire, Dr Land has spent the last three years completing extraordinary challenges with CoppaFeel! Charity, including Tour de Mont-Blanc and trekking through the Sahara Desert. She also recently completed the "Titty Trail" for Shropshire based cancer charity Lingen Davies Cancer Fund. Raising money and support for these vital charities has been so important to Dr Land over the past few years, with the cause of Breast cancer now being so close to her heart.
Whatever your age or gender, it is really important to get to know what is normal for your body. Symptoms of breast cancer may include:
1. Changes in skin texture, e.g. puckering/dimpling
2. Swelling in your armpit or around your collarbone
3. Lumps and thickening
4. Nipple discharge
5. A sudden, unusual change in size or shape
6. Nipple inversion and changes in direction
7. A rash or crusting of the nipple or surrounding area
8. Constant, unusual pain in your breast or armpit
"As a GP, I want everyone to know that you are never wasting your doctor's time if you are concerned about breast/chest symptoms. You should always feel empowered to get checked out, and I certainly always take my patients' concerns about breast/chest changes very seriously. Even if it turns out that it was nothing to worry about, at least you'll have that peace of mind." says Dr Land.
If found early, breast cancer is very treatable and survival rates are higher. Dr Land explains that checking your chest is simple "Don't worry about looking or feeling for cancer, what we encourage people to do is to check themselves regularly (we suggest once a month) so that you become really familiar with what's normal for you. Then, if something does change, you'll know that it feels or looks different".
For lots more information about checking your chest regularly and what abnormalities you're looking for, head to https://coppafeel.org they can even send you monthly reminders to check your chest if you need a prompt! Just sign up via their website.
It is clear that raising awareness is a passion and Dr Land will continue to share her message and raise funds way beyond this Breast Cancer Awareness Month: "I will never stop banging this drum, and I will never stop helping charities raise money for these special causes. One in two people will get cancer. One in eight women will get breast cancer. I have some very special women in my life for whom these statistics are not just numbers, they are reality. The earlier any cancer is found, the better the chances of survival and I am therefore so passionate about empowering everyone to check themselves regularly, get to know their body, and make sure they go to their GP to get assessed if they have any concerns at all."
