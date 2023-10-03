ARTICLE

UK: An Insight Into The Charity Connect For Life With Special Guest Alison Humphreys (Podcast)

Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, private client solicitor Kate Lawson speaks with Alison Humphreys who is the project coordinator at Connect for Life, which is one of our chosen charities for 2023. Alison explains that the Oswestry based charity supports anyone with memory or cognitive issues, through fun and interactive sessions, benefitting many people and providing respite for carers.

You can find out more about Connect for Life's amazing work here: https://www.connectforlife.co.uk/

