UK:
An Insight Into The Charity Connect For Life With Special Guest Alison Humphreys (Podcast)
03 October 2023
Lanyon Bowdler
Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda
and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking
about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series
you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local
charities.
In this episode, private client solicitor Kate Lawson speaks
with Alison Humphreys who is the project coordinator at Connect for
Life, which is one of our chosen charities for 2023. Alison
explains that the Oswestry based charity supports anyone with
memory or cognitive issues, through fun and interactive sessions,
benefitting many people and providing respite for carers.
You can find out more about Connect for Life's amazing work
here: https://www.connectforlife.co.uk/
