Welcome to season 4 of The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

West Mercia Search & Rescue help the emergency services find missing people, and respond to floods and civil emergencies every single year, but they need help.

During this episode, Andy Neal explains how important the charity's work is, saving lives every single year. He discusses the importance of volunteers supporting each other's mental health, ways to prevent people from jumping into water and potentially losing their lives, along with the charity's need for support financially and generally.

West Mercia Search & Rescue's Website: https://westmerciasar.org.uk/

