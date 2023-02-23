ARTICLE

We are taking on a virtual challenge to cover 603 miles – the distance from Land's End to John 0′ Groats as the crow flies – over a two week period to help raise money for the Cancer Care and Haematology Fund (CCHF).

Audit Manager Leena Tailor explained: "One of our team is currently undergoing cancer treatment and we wanted to do something to show our support – CCHF is a charity that has helped them. So many of my amazing colleagues have signed up to the challenge and will walk, run, swim or cycle over a two week period from 11 March – 24 March. We plan to finish with a two day "bikeathon" in our Watford office where we will be taking shifts to cross the finish line."

Mike Snell, CCHF Trustee, commented: "This is an amazing initiative by the people at Hillier Hopkins for which the charity is incredibly grateful. Clearly the company has strong community values which are shared by their very generous employees. Good luck to everyone taking part!"

We have launched an online fundraising page which has already raised more than £1,000!

If you'd like to support us, please make a donation to our fundraising page.

Healthcare charity CCHF, was set up in 1990 to raise money to help patients diagnosed with cancer or blood disorders by funding the construction of a specialist unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, near Aylesbury. Today the charity continues to provide financial support for Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust's treatment facilities at both Stoke Mandeville Hospital and the Sunrise Unit at Wycombe Hospital.

