The Charity Commission has announced that access to its online trustee portal (Portal) will be changing gradually from November this year.

How does it work now?

Each charity currently has its own account on the Charity Commission website, accessed through a single login. Once logged in, the user is presented with the charity registration number, the charity name, the details of the governing document and the available online services. Via the portal, trustees, staff or advisers of a charity can currently:

submit the annual return;

update charity and trustee details;

change the charity's financial period;

amend (or apply to amend) the governing document;

change the charity name; and

request a registration certificate.

What's changing?

The new Portal is expected to integrate with the current system, but will provide every trustee in England and Wales with a personalised login to the Charity Commission's online services. It is not intended to be compulsory, however, the Charity Commission is strongly encouraging trustees to sign up when they have the opportunity.

The Portal will enable individuals who are a trustee of more than one charity to access their 'portfolio' from a single login – with all of their trusteeships shown in one place. The Charity Commission also hopes that the Portal will increase trustees' awareness of their individual accountability for collective trustee responsibilities (such as ensuring that the annual return has been submitted by the deadline).

When is it happening?

The roll out will begin in November 2022 through to summer 2023. The Charity Commission has indicated that it will proactively seek trustee feedback during the implementation period so that over time it will be developed to meet trustees' specific needs. The process will start with the Charity Commission contacting the person registered as the charity contact and inviting them to set up their individual login.

What should trustees be doing now to prepare?

Ensure the registered charity contact details at the Charity Commission are up to date.

Ensure individual trustee details are up to date, particularly email addresses.

Look out for communications from the Charity Commission for how to set up your new account.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.