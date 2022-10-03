UK:
Small Claims Court Proceedings: A Guide - Katie Baker And Jamie Porter (Podcast)
03 October 2022
Lanyon Bowdler
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda
and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking
about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series
you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local
charities.
In this episode, Katie and Jamie from the Dispute Resolution
team talk about making and defending claims in the Small Claims
Court. They discuss the pre-action protocol and highlight the
importance of following the correct procedure, as well as where to
find the forms, along with the general process and what you need to
do.
For all the resources and reference material from the episodes,
and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect
of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from UK
ESG Comparative Guide
Burness Paull LLP
ESG Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of UK, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
ESG Comparative Guide
Collas Crill
ESG Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Jersey, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Reform Of Companies House
Herbert Smith Freehills
The Government has today laid the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill in Parliament which contains, among other things, draft amendments to the Companies Act 2006 to facilitate the reform of Companies House.
Irremediable Mistakes
Cooley LLP
It is common for contracts to contain termination provisions that only allow for termination for a remediable breach if notice of the breach is given and the breaching party is allowed time to remedy it.