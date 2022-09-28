UK:
Charity Commission Of England And Wales To "Fundamentally Shift" Communication With Charities By Engaging Better With Individual Trustees
28 September 2022
Withers LLP
The Charity Commission has announced plans to focus on
"engaging proactively with individual trustees" in a bid
to improve communication with charities.
The Commission's business plan for 2022-23 set out that one
of its main priorities is promoting better engagement with
individual charity trustees, rather than solely communicating with
one point of contact for the organisation.
The way this will be achieved is by charity trustees setting up
new, individual Charity Commission accounts to access online
services (such as filing an annual return or changing a governing
document).
The aim is that this will improve communication with individual
trustees and will ensure that trustees are better supported, as
well as providing the Commission with more data about the charity
itself and the needs of trustees.
As a first port of call, trustees should check that the current
details held by the Commission (contact details such as postal
address, email address, and contact telephone number) are
up-to-date.
