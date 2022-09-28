The Charity Commission has announced plans to focus on "engaging proactively with individual trustees" in a bid to improve communication with charities.

The Commission's business plan for 2022-23 set out that one of its main priorities is promoting better engagement with individual charity trustees, rather than solely communicating with one point of contact for the organisation.

The way this will be achieved is by charity trustees setting up new, individual Charity Commission accounts to access online services (such as filing an annual return or changing a governing document).

The aim is that this will improve communication with individual trustees and will ensure that trustees are better supported, as well as providing the Commission with more data about the charity itself and the needs of trustees.

As a first port of call, trustees should check that the current details held by the Commission (contact details such as postal address, email address, and contact telephone number) are up-to-date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.