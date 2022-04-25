ARTICLE

Orlando Fraser has been appointed as Charity Commission chair for a three-year term, despite the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) parliamentary committee rejecting his appointment amid criticisms of the selection process.

Orlando Fraser QC, a commercial barrister with over 30 years' experience, was appointed Queen's Counsel in 2014. He has previously served on the board of the Charity Commission from 2013 to 2017 as well as serving on the Civil Justice Council and the National Council for Voluntary Organisation's Advisory Council.

Mr Fraser's experience in the voluntary sector saw him take an aid convoy to Bosnia in 1992 to assist its Muslim population. He has since served on the Management Committee of a refuge for women victims of domestic abuse, served as a Governor of Ilfracombe College, edited the voluntary sector sections of Centre of Social Justice's “Breakdown Britain” and “Breakthrough Britain” reports, and supported the Rugby Portobello Trust charity through the 2017 Grenfell tragedy.

