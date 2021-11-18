ARTICLE

Reflections from our second Senior Leadership Forum.

The charity sector and the wider social economy encompasses every area of life, each with its own challenges and idiosyncrasies. Yet many senior leadership teams find that many of the same issues apply regardless of the nature of their organisation.

Wellbeing

Though an oft-repeated saying, one cannot look after other people if one does not first look after oneself. This rings particularly true for many senior leaders managing teams of staff and volunteers, but who themselves have no-one to turn to when the going gets tough. Many want to be accessible to their staff, but it must be done in a sustainable way to ensure the long term health of the individuals and the organisation.

Communication

Communication both internally and externally, and especially between senior leadership teams and their trustee boards, is key. Open communication with the board can be difficult in some circumstances, but scheduling regular meetings and getting actively involved in trustee recruitment can help. Finding 'professional friendships' - those who are in similar career positions outside of your organisation who can offer an honest sounding board - is also extremely useful.

Time management

Inboxes overflowing, the phone ringing constantly and two or three (or more) different devices and channels to juggle means the to do list can seem never ending. Needs will differ on a weekly (sometimes daily!) basis and assessing what can realistically be done helps to manage those needs. Making use of the various strategies, exercises and technology available can assist in this process, and although very personal, is an excellent start.

This article summarises some of the practical discussion points covered in our recent Senior Leadership Forum: "Same storm, different boat". The next forums will take place in January 2022. Watch this space for further details.

